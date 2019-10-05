As Oge Energy (OGE) Shares Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.89 Million; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) as Stock Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 27,948 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 25,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 234,413 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 25/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 44,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 209,333 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91M, down from 254,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 1.01 million shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 135,139 shares to 14,889 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,267 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Eighth National Security Cutter Midgett to U.S. Coast Guard – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newest Submarine Nearing Operational Status as Delaware Crew Eats First Meal – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huntington Ingalls Industries: Delivering Navy Ships And Stockholder Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded U.S. Navy Contract to Install And Support C4ISR Systems – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTO RELEASE–Carlos Aguayo Promoted to General Manager of Huntington Ingalls Industries’ San Diego Shipyard – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

