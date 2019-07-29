As Oge Energy (OGE) Shares Declined, Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Paradigm Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) by $369,560 as Stock Price Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 98.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 784,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,920 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 796,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 108,489 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 36,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 126,100 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 2,461 shares to 21,856 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (NORW) by 29,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability reported 338,147 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Profund Advsr holds 0.05% or 23,144 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd stated it has 15,297 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,180 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,210 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 8,967 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 0.45% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Moreover, Natixis has 0.05% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Omers Administration Corporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,700 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 842,345 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). 112,336 were reported by Miller Howard Invests Ny. Howe Rusling Inc has 920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $96.08 million for 22.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OG&E announces plan to purchase power plants; customers to see savings, environmental benefit – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Yield-Heavy Utility Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UCTT or COHU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Biggest Winners And Losers This Earnings Season – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2017. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in November – The Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 41,132 shares to 595,468 shares, valued at $25.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,190 shares, and cut its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR).