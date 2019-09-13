As Oge Energy (OGE) Share Price Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position in Nike (NKE) by $8.27 Million

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 63.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 10,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 16,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 33,131 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 99,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74 million, down from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 232,827 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 11,635 shares to 151,666 shares, valued at $24.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 8,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). First Bancorp Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 13,499 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has 0.05% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1.06M shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 26,593 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 1.37% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 2.30M shares. Nomura Asset reported 36,776 shares. Waverton Investment invested in 23,366 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Miller Howard New York has 0.12% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd reported 216,452 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 37,762 are held by Utah Retirement Systems. Endurance Wealth Management owns 600 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 27.12M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc owns 963,393 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments owns 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 11,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,934 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc stated it has 629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brookstone owns 7,333 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 155,882 were reported by Torray Ltd Com. First Business Fin Svcs Inc holds 2,467 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 23,736 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 32,000 shares. Personal Capital Advisors holds 0.4% or 467,874 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Group Inc has 2,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 9,417 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested in 0.1% or 5,676 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Apparel and Footwear Manufacturing Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.