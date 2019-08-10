As Oge Energy (OGE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Holding; Consulta LTD Decreased Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $52.00 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 7,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 28,631 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 35,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.07M shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal

Consulta Ltd decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consulta Ltd sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consulta Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Advsr has 21,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 9,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company has 6,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) or 5,457 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 15,297 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Mercer Advisers owns 0.18% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 6,232 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 32,708 shares. Amp Ltd has invested 0.06% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Lc holds 12,732 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank accumulated 1,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mngmt holds 0.5% or 28,491 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 18,957 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,430 shares to 47,376 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 3,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Scie.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OGE Energy Corp. Board approves Q1 2019 dividend; company names David E. Rainbolt to board of directors – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OGE Energy (OGE) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OG&E announces plan to purchase power plants; customers to see savings, environmental benefit – PRNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 176,954 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.05% or 2,010 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 589,469 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 480,254 shares. Voya Management Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 240,335 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc invested in 0.1% or 3,419 shares. C Grp Incorporated Hldg A S invested in 112,905 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The New York-based Brant Point Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Shelton Cap has 4,734 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 1.25% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hsbc Public Lc holds 0.13% or 548,330 shares in its portfolio. 5,081 are held by Lincoln National. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Adage Capital Partners Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).