As Oge Energy (OGE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $10.12 Million

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 59,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 845,425 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.26 million, up from 785,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 44,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 209,333 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91M, down from 254,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 1.71M shares traded or 67.17% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $929.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 35.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

