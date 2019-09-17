As Oge Energy (OGE) Market Valuation Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; At&T (T) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 54.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 11,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $405,000, down from 21,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 747,335 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ OGE Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGE); 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 315.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 35,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 26.78 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 38,734 shares to 14,093 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 16,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,666 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 21,925 shares to 339,548 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 10,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).