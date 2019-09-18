As Oge Energy (OGE) Market Valuation Rose, Ajo LP Has Upped by $1.27 Million Its Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Position by $4.86 Million

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Oge Energy (OGE) by 111.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 30,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 57,335 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 27,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Oge Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 952,470 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 53,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 393,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.85 million, down from 446,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 2.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp (NYSE:RGA) by 63,953 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $159.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos by 737,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,903 shares, and cut its stake in Central Pacific Finl (NYSE:CPF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Franklin Inc has 0.03% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 1.51 million shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 97 shares. Invesco has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Swiss State Bank holds 0.03% or 650,100 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability stated it has 97,205 shares. Intrust National Bank Na reported 21,303 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% or 11,520 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 258,060 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hm Payson And Co holds 0% or 3,060 shares in its portfolio. 7,888 are owned by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,346 shares. Westpac Corp reported 12,224 shares stake. Webster Bank N A invested in 1,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc invested in 0.61% or 73,782 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 2.11 million shares. Carderock Mgmt reported 1.97% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 4,629 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4,400 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 2.30 million shares. Central State Bank & Company has 0.23% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 10,956 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Inc Limited reported 0.06% stake. Hugh Johnson holds 76,794 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. 262,953 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Ameritas holds 14,156 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 44,009 shares to 571,409 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 21,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $639.43 million for 28.18 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.