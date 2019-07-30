As Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Position; As Servicenow Com (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Decreased Stake

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, down from 86,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $285.84. About 3.24 million shares traded or 94.97% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 9,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,414 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 293,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 715,470 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05

Analysts await OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.55 per share. OGE’s profit will be $96.09 million for 22.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by OGE Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,228 shares to 819,708 shares, valued at $27.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 51,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corporation.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,377 shares to 270,477 shares, valued at $27.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 52,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Marriott Corp New Com (NYSE:HST).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 310.70 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

