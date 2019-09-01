As Oge Energy Com $Us (OGE) Stock Rose, Twin Capital Management Increased by $1.69 Million Its Stake; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Shareholder Karpus Management Lowered Its Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us (OGE) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 39,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 211,040 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10M, up from 171,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com $Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.06% up from the average. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 57.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 78,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 56,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 135,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.47 million market cap company. It closed at $13.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Gp has 295,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,206 shares. Enterprise Fin holds 9,100 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Ing Groep Nv owns 30,607 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.27% or 730,575 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 4,920 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 148,373 shares. Eqis Capital reported 9,230 shares. Nordea invested in 6,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Northpointe Cap Lc accumulated 85,458 shares or 1.16% of the stock. 36,776 are owned by Nomura Asset Ltd.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 44,000 shares to 328,190 shares, valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 17,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,850 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Ene (KMF) by 521,166 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gigcapital Inc Acq Corp by 377,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Dtf Tax (NYSE:DTF).