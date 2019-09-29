As Oge Energy Com (OGE) Share Price Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Reilly Financial Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Hologic (HOLX) as Stock Value Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 96.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 38,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 1,405 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67,000, down from 39,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26B market cap company. It closed at $49.61 lastly. It is up 19.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 27/03/2018 – FDA Approves New Innovations on Hologic’s 3Dimensions™ Mammography System, the Fastest, Highest Resolution Breast Tomosynthes; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 12,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 847,841 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard accumulated 20.82M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 59,220 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 33,777 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 349,494 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Kelly Lawrence W And Ca holds 0% or 480 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.04% or 57,213 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 27,138 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Natixis owns 30,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 36,776 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 67,758 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). State Street has 0.02% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 7.33M shares. Amp Capital holds 0.07% or 288,384 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 65,809 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $504,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 90,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75M for 19.08 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

