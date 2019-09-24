As Oge Energy Com (OGE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $331,296; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stake Lifted by Sol Capital Management Co

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 7.39M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp Com (OGE) by 74.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 7,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2,711 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115,000, down from 10,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 628,921 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES OGE ENERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 38,867 shares. 9,688 are held by Guyasuta Inv. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 101,933 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.16 million shares. Amer Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 1.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Axa accumulated 502,154 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt accumulated 0.52% or 36,456 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.13% or 80,649 shares. New York-based Private Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa reported 0.03% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.42 million shares. Natixis holds 0.06% or 146,283 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.14% or 56,844 shares. Caprock Grp, Idaho-based fund reported 22,682 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 150,086 shares.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 11,650 shares to 53,900 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Kbw Bank Etf by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,784 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Etf (EWZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OGE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 128.72 million shares or 2.60% less from 132.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.01% or 622 shares in its portfolio. Financial Serv has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 255,280 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,310 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 1,018 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.03% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Chicago Equity Partners Limited holds 0.24% or 124,275 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 20,289 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 19,672 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 942,936 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0.02% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.08% in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 19,423 shares to 64,276 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Extended Market Etf (VXF) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund.