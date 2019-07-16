As Ofs Cap (OFS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Its Position; Commscope Holding (COMM) Market Valuation Declined While Route One Investment Company LP Has Trimmed Position

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (COMM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 461,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.25M, down from 9.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 2.06 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ofs Cap Corp (OFS) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 100,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,993 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 186,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ofs Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 56,938 shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has risen 10.38% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: Total Assets $374.7 Million as of March 31; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP COMMENCES OFFERING OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 20 FOR RETAIL INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $43,750,000 6.375% Notes Due 2025; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS OFS AT FLOOR PRICE INR115/SHR; 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family; 04/05/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC AND DILUTED $0.29; 14/05/2018 – United States International Trade Commission Clears OFS of Allegations by DSM Desotech on Fiber Coatings

More notable recent OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OFS Credit Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” published on October 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $43750000 6.375% Notes Due 2025 – Business Wire” on April 11, 2018. More interesting news about OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HiGro Group portfolio company, DRS Holdings, LLC, Acquires the Assets of docuLynx – Business Wire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OFS Credit: Pulls The Leverage Lever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold OFS shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset has 0.06% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 309,445 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 21,644 shares. 4,700 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Stifel Finance owns 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 16,541 shares. Bb&T Ltd has 0.05% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 91,345 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Acadian Asset stated it has 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc stated it has 75,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. OFS’s profit will be $4.63M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by OFS Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 813,300 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 139,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Nordea Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 4.03 million shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 500,037 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0% or 3,852 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 29,016 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 400 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 16,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 614,717 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.02% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Moreover, Glenmede Comm Na has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 3,103 shares. 17.73M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.81M for 7.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.