As Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Stock Rose, Symphony Asset Management Increased Holding; Aspiriant Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Share Price Rose

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 189.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 23,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 35,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, up from 12,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 1.78 million shares traded or 369.88% up from the average. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 09/03/2018 ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE LTD ORBC.NS SAYS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.50 PCT FROM 8.35 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,624 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 26,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

