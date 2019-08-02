As Ofg Bancorp (OFG) Market Value Rose, Ajo LP Trimmed Holding by $1.05 Million; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Position in Visa (V) by $1.48 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 302,362 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 357,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 86,923 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%, EST. 5.03%; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in OFG Bancorp; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 22C; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $176.61. About 4.08 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Visa (V) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Cap Management Llc has invested 1.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parkside Fincl Comml Bank has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dumont Blake Inv Advsr Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,140 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,620 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.8% or 227,386 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 0.3% or 18,834 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Inv Management Com has 3.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 314,452 shares. Sabal reported 1,399 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 418,418 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. 109,868 are held by Jacobs & Communication Ca. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 1.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Td Asset Management invested in 1% or 4.20M shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp holds 160,559 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,789 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 29,412 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares to 134,636 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OFG Bancorp Reports 2Q19 Results – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVAX, AAOI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet (A) by 8,223 shares to 237,820 shares, valued at $279.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr (NYSE:UDR) by 156,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM).