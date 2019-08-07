As Office Depot (ODP) Valuation Declined, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Upped Its Stake; G2 Investment Partners Management Increased Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stake by $1.03 Million

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 5.20 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 147,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% . The hedge fund held 589,912 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 442,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 14,224 shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7,750 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 312,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).