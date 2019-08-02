As Office Depot (ODP) Valuation Declined, Holder Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Its Stake; Wesbanco Bank Maintains Holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 394.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 13,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 17,320 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.24. About 264,607 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Increases Expected 2018 Cap Expenditures to Approximately $555 Million; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 1.30 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Office Depot Stock Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot’s Downside Looks Limted – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 50,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 28,009 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 4.70 million shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 3.72 million shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited has 0.65% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 722,050 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Adirondack & holds 2.92% or 1.29M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc reported 17,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 202,200 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 15,400 are owned by Conning Inc. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 17,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa has 202,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 565 shares.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (BND) by 7,531 shares to 192,577 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (AGG) by 12,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,201 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).