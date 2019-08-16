As Office Depot (ODP) Valuation Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed by $5.98 Million Its Stake; High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $370,660

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.93. About 738,824 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.45M market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.425. About 2.89 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 10,003 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc owns 481,793 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,505 shares. Bridgeway Inc holds 2.80 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 20,700 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Css Ltd Com Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 57,257 shares. Connecticut-based Zebra Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 28,402 shares. Denali Ltd Liability Com reported 1,307 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

