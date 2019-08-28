As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Value Declined, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $451,400

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 2.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Slowing U.S. Sales, Philadelphia Fallout — Earnings Preview

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86 million for 34.65 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset has invested 1.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Btc Management reported 42,528 shares stake. Com Bankshares holds 409,644 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 116,041 shares. Jacobs & Ca reported 2.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kbc Nv stated it has 734,274 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 18,493 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt reported 8,796 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc has 2.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Legacy Cap Prns holds 23,755 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.29% stake. Johnson Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Glenmede Na has invested 0.62% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bancorporation owns 8,783 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.