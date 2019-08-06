As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Aristotle Fund LP Trimmed Position by $5.98 Million; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Position In Cardinal Health Npv (CAH) Was Has Raised

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Npv (CAH) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 135,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.70 billion, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.47% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.81 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp analyzed 1.99M shares as the company's stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $923.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 1.33M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Office Depot Launches ‘Back to School Proud’ Campaign to Give Students the Advantage They Need to Succeed With Must-Have Supplies, Tech and Furniture – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Office Depot, Roku, and Landec Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is Office Depot Finally Back on Track? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 676,073 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 182,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 79.78 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 8,892 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd invested in 0% or 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Alps Inc has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 32,736 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 355,675 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). M holds 0.04% or 50,249 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 87,694 shares. 2,072 were reported by Moody Comml Bank Division. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 905,226 shares. Ww Asset Inc accumulated 56,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.05 per share. ODP's profit will be $27.31 million for 8.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM ZUO CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) by 45,943 shares to 102,684 shares, valued at $3.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr by 50,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,537 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.