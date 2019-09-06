As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Price Declined, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted Position; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cut Its Express (EXPR) Holding as Share Value Declined

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 10.47 million shares traded or 107.59% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Express Inc (EXPR) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 136,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.48% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 1.08M shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPR); 06/04/2018 – FDA: Cut Fruit Express, Inc. Announces A Voluntary Recall of Fresh Bruschetta Mixed and Dips Because of Undeclared Soy and Milk; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS EXPANDING WOMEN’S SIZES FROM 00-18; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $0.32 TO $0.46; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY18 Comparable Sales -1% to +1%; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS 4Q EPS 37C; 13/04/2018 – Express is using its store on Madison Avenue in New York as a testing lab for new technology; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER $44 TO $54 MLN IN TOTAL SAVINGS BY 2019; 27/04/2018 – Express Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Express Partners with Negin Mirsalehi on Exclusive Collection Launching in New York – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Express, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Express sinks 9% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 4,047 shares to 17,635 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Denali Limited Liability Corp owns 1,307 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.54% or 36.97 million shares. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Company owns 10,290 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Stone Ridge Asset Lc stated it has 17,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 523,192 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 71,507 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 441,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.29M are owned by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 529,078 shares. Aqr Capital holds 377,488 shares. Johnson Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).