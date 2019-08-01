As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Declined, Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Position; Gratia Capital Has Cut Its M/I Homes (MHO) Stake by $418,080; Share Price Rose

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The hedge fund held 55,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 71,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 426,126 shares traded or 95.72% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 4.60M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.30M for 10.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.72 million for 8.50 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.