As Office Depot (ODP) Stock Declined, Holder Aristotle Fund LP Cut Its Holding; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Howard Capital Management Trimmed Position

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35M shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million

