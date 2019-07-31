As Office Depot (ODP) Shares Declined, Kepos Capital LP Upped by $598,605 Its Position; As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, At Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Position by $860,358

At Bancorp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp sold 7,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 46,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 1.04 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 199,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 734,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 534,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 5.78M shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2018 Sales Around $10.8B; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot: Outlook to 2020 Sees Services Rev Growing to About 20% of Total Sales; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24,999 shares to 11,401 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 293,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,367 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Alibaba and Office Depot Are Forging an Alliance – The Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA: Office Depot-Alibaba Partnership Another Chapter In Retailer’s ‘Compelling Transformation Story’ – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Office Depot, Roku, and Landec Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Office Depot Inc (ODP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Limited Co has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.63 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 192,683 shares. Everence Capital, a Indiana-based fund reported 76,770 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 1.08M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 689,906 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 58.34M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.08% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.53 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc reported 739,654 shares. Jane Street Ltd Co owns 10,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 741,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). James Inv has 211,550 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 35,122 are held by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company. Northern Tru accumulated 899,049 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 2,006 shares. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 52,000 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 138 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) has 19,089 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Group Inc reported 80,000 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 28,765 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 381,768 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 4,705 shares. Altfest L J Co Incorporated stated it has 10,356 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 365,830 shares.