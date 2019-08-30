As Office Depot (ODP) Share Price Declined, Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Delta Apparel (DLA) Holder Wilen Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $760,809

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.40 million market cap company. It closed at $23.03 lastly. It is down 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 826,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.15M market cap company. It closed at $1.34 lastly. It is down 19.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Office Depot +2% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Office Depot (ODP) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Office Depot Stock Dropped 7% Today – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot (ODP) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.64% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 74,670 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 202,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 9,391 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 0.22% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 204 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 891,002 shares. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Company owns 22.40 million shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 597 shares. 26,825 are owned by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP accumulated 0.04% or 307,835 shares. Invesco has 1.98M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability owns 424,493 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 27,336 shares to 80,396 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co. Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DLA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 3.75 million shares or 4.84% less from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges invested in 12,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 65,708 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 23,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Franklin Resource Inc invested in 260,400 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc accumulated 127,328 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 13,603 shares. 45,638 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Weber Alan W has 41,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 23,500 shares. 235,333 are held by Vanguard Group Incorporated. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 581,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc accumulated 85,258 shares.

More notable recent Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delta Apparel Announces Reporting Date for Third Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delta Apparel Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delta Apparel Included in Russell 3000® and Small-Cap Russell 2000® Indexes – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Delta Apparel Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PDS Biotechnology Corporation S-1 Aug. 2, 2019 4:37 PM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.