As Office Depot (ODP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $581,274; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake in Nike (NKE) by $304,080

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 193,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 505,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 699,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 4.65 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 34,700 shares to 172,200 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 24,745 shares to 57,945 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 20,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

