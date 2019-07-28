As Och (OZM) Stock Price Rose, Caz Investments LP Cut Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.46 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 72,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 575,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.88M, down from 647,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 65,482 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF -TERM LOAN FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 5 YRS AFTER CLOSING DATE, REVOLVING FACILITY INITIALLY MATURES 4 YRS AND 6 MONTHS AFTER CLOSING DATE; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Haas Will Remain Through June 1 For Transition; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Is Said to Shut Asia Hedge Fund, Focus on Main Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Rev $128.4M; 05/04/2018 – U.S. JUDGE HOLDS OUT PROSPECT OF SCUTTLING OCH-ZIFF PLEA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 393,347 shares to 501,847 shares, valued at $50.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Mgmt reported 803,898 shares stake. Diamond Hill Mgmt invested in 2.24% or 3.45M shares. Cannell Peter B And Communications owns 949,518 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Cumberland holds 274,982 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Inc reported 0.09% stake. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Company stated it has 19,690 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Farmers Trust Comm reported 80,916 shares. Bangor Retail Bank stated it has 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 37,287 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Ltd. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Inc owns 4.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,599 shares. Stephens Invest Group Limited Liability Company holds 1,561 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings holds 397,198 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 120,689 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M accumulated 200 shares. The Texas-based Caz Invests LP has invested 0.71% in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM).

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $10.96M for 27.47 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.