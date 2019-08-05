As Och (OZM) Share Value Rose, Caz Investments LP Decreased Holding by $3.82 Million; Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Rose While Keybank National Association Decreased Holding by $652,135

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.59. About 283,755 shares traded or 31.36% up from the average. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Rev $128.4M; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Management Appoints Thomas M. Sipp Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF EST. AUM ABOUT $32.7B AS OF MAY 1, UP $.4B VS APRIL 1; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 19/04/2018 – DJ Och-Ziff Capital Management Group L, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OZM); 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF SAID TO KEEP RUNNING ASIA STRATEGY IN FLAGSHIP FUND

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 9,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 97,519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94M, down from 106,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.57 million shares traded or 32.00% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 119,222 shares to 212,557 shares, valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89 million for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 6,200 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc has 1,500 shares. 2.20 million are owned by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Raymond James Na reported 13,188 shares. Johnson Fincl Group holds 5,353 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0.07% or 1.34 million shares. Alley Communications Ltd holds 37,117 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 740 shares. Maple Cap reported 95,609 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Advisors Asset reported 13,340 shares. 66,782 are held by Piedmont Advsr. 272,156 were reported by Arvest Commercial Bank Division. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Beacon Group Inc holds 7,851 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

