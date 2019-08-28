As Och (OZM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Caz Investments LP Has Cut Stake by $3.82 Million; Weiss Asset Management LP Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Lifted by $1.62 Million

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 104,945 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Management: Sipp Joins From Magis Partners; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF EST. AUM ABOUT $32.7B AS OF MAY 1, UP $.4B VS APRIL 1; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 05/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OCH-ZIFF FINANCE CO. LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF SAID TO KEEP RUNNING ASIA STRATEGY IN FLAGSHIP FUND; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO CLOSE ASIA FUND; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q ADJ DISTRIBUTABLE EPS 8C; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Rev $128.4M

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 462,174 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 162,032 shares to 453,101 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 27,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,858 shares, and cut its stake in Hl Acquisitions Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. The insider Baker James C bought $305,234. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caz Investments LP reported 11,100 shares. Knott David M accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock.