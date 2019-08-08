As Och (OZM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Caz Investments LP Has Trimmed Position by $3.82 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Provise Management Group Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.58% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 158,283 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has risen 10.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Och-Ziff Otlk To Stable, Affirms ‘BB-‘ Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Has First Inflows in Two Years as Shafir Plan Pays Off; 16/03/2018 – OCH-ZIFF MGMT SHORT POSITION IN ARCADIS: 0.98% VS 0.62%; 17/04/2018 – OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMES THOMAS M. SIPP CFO; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 05/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL ARRANGES $250M TERM LOAN FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt 1Q Rev $128.4M; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF OZ MASTER FUND EST. APRIL NET RETURN +0.19%; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 2,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 50,379 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, down from 52,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 2.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold OZM shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,300 shares or 99.98% less from 68.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,100 are held by Caz Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.76M shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 63,122 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.45% or 99,326 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 15,898 shares. Moreover, Regal Invest Llc has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Westwood Gp invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 7,003 shares. Hamel Assoc holds 7,175 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Park National Oh invested 0.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co owns 1,239 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc reported 9.65M shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) holds 153,390 shares. 14,335 were reported by Lmr Llp. The Connecticut-based Birinyi has invested 0.64% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 27,277 shares to 50,202 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).