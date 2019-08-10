As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Stock Value Declined, Fj Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $1.16 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 48,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 626,234 shares traded or 291.44% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buffett to the Rescue! Apple Buy Sparks U.S. Rally: Markets Live; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 13,500 shares. M&T State Bank has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Co owns 8,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Vanguard Gru accumulated 2.27 million shares. Addison Capital has 0.16% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). American Group owns 30,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 291,213 are owned by Walthausen And Llc. Morgan Stanley accumulated 30,382 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 69,673 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1 shares. Alphaone Inv Services holds 65,231 shares. Endeavour Cap Advsr Inc has invested 4.95% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Millennium Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 191,227 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEMKT:EVBN) by 11,337 shares to 455,663 shares, valued at $16.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,935 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $125,350 activity. $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares were bought by Lloyd John K.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Two River Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Two River Bancorp – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Bank Named #1 in New Jersey in Forbes’ Nationwide Survey of Best In-State Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Grace Vallacchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Sun Bancorp, Inc. and Charter Change – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2018.