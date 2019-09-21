As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake; Interface (TILE) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Lowered Its Stake

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 357,597 shares traded or 62.58% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 189,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 194,991 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 384,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 410,915 shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $23.96 million for 8.13 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interface, Inc. Common Stock (TILE) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Interface Expands Board of Directors with Dwight Gibson and Joseph Keough – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.08 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Record Quarterly and Annual Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OceanFirst (OCFC) to Acquire Two River Bancorp & Country Bank – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Filing of Form 12b-25 – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Susanne Svizeny, Greater Philadelphia Regional President – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.