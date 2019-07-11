As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Stifel Financial Trimmed Holding by $635,329; Ejf Capital Increases Stake in Peapack (PGC)

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 170.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 27,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,864 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 50,495 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 27,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,812 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 51,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 89,956 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 1.19M shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,663 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.77% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 36,214 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com accumulated 330,720 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% or 81,325 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 24,700 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt accumulated 68,350 shares. Moreover, Parkside Savings Bank Trust has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 31,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,527 were reported by Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability. Seidman Lawrence B owns 176,191 shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management stated it has 95,862 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0% or 10,300 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp accumulated 50,450 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability reported 20,447 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Lloyd John K, worth $125,350.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management has 258,951 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 191,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Teton, a New York-based fund reported 25,150 shares. Comerica National Bank has 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 104,236 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 853,017 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 487,346 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. 65,231 are owned by Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 962,368 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc accumulated 3,925 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Com invested in 64,700 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.16M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 82,954 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp stated it has 827,380 shares.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.46 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.19M for 11.44 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 19,230 shares to 25,344 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 102,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).