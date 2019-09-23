As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Lowered by $600,000 Its Holding; American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Stake

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 79.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 77,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 20,412 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 97,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 241,850 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, down from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 145,147 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.07M for 11.45 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.08 million for 6.11 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

