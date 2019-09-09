As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake; Capital Management Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 383.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 24,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 30,485 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 6,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 23/03/2018 – Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 23/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 07/05/2018 – AGP Group Announces Minority Investment from Goldman Sachs

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 51.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 429,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 408,376 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 838,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 648,143 shares traded or 211.99% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc reported 21,633 shares. Haverford reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 51,991 shares. Essex Inc stated it has 3,221 shares. Hourglass Ltd accumulated 2.39% or 42,744 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,290 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Hall Kathryn A has 2,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stifel reported 68,402 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc reported 8,644 shares. 20,400 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company. Creative Planning reported 21,258 shares. Nicholas Prns Lp owns 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,003 shares.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 102,587 shares to 171,870 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,747 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 391,235 are owned by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 20,044 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 0.56% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Whittier Trust Communications, California-based fund reported 909 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 2.27M shares. 1,000 are owned by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company. Wellington Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.34M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 32,138 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 64,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 798,758 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $50.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

