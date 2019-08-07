As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Share Value Declined, Martingale Asset Management LP Boosted Position; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position Has Raised by Smith Salley & Associates

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 182.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 137,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 213,017 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 75,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 73,784 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 69,205 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 65,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 1.35M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 20/03/2018 From ‘Nirvana’ to a ‘Led Zeppelin’ market, PNC Financial predicts no stairway to heaven for gains; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 26,903 shares to 20,901 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,209 shares, and cut its stake in Advansix Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Management holds 0.07% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 1.34 million shares. California-based Whittier Trust Com has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Sei Investments has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 65,221 were accumulated by Parametric Assocs Limited Company. Lpl Ltd Liability Com holds 16,624 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 3,925 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 68,379 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 283,670 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 10,944 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Prudential reported 155,200 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management holds 116,370 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.22 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $125,350 were bought by Lloyd John K on Wednesday, March 6.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

