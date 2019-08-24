As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Market Valuation Declined, Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed by $2.28 Million Its Stake; Boston Scientific Co (BSX) Holder Botty Investors Trimmed Its Position by $3.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 95,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 65,231 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 160,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 173,388 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co (BSX) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 83,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 93,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13,080 shares to 13,880 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Sun Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 30, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Completes Acquisition of Ocean Shore Holding Co. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Relative Strength Alert For OceanFirst Financial Corp – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Makes Board of Directors Announcements – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64M for 9.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

