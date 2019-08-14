As Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Valuation Declined, Holder Private Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $397,680; Bailard Has Upped Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Stock Price Declined

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 44,715 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 39,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 1.48M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 178,969 shares traded or 7.18% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net $5.43M; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 21,050 shares to 34,490 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 33,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,773 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.62 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

