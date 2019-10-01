As Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stock Value Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted by $2.63 Million Its Holding; Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by $412,962

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 131,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58 million, up from 976,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 1.10 million shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, up from 24,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 7.67M shares traded or 155.00% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,600 shares to 113,500 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,012 shares, and cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.07 million shares. 26,129 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd reported 4,828 shares. Hanson Doremus owns 10,697 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Aperio Grp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 13,750 were reported by Btim Corporation. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 18,055 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 25 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 57,415 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 17,381 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10.79 million shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 120,800 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments holds 0.05% or 109,101 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa has 1.63% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 295,028 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 11,896 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rampart Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,108 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.24% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 127,098 shares. Boston Research Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Axa holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.02M shares. Welch Ltd accumulated 2.74% or 384,958 shares. 47,124 were reported by First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Parsons Cap Inc Ri owns 36,261 shares. The North Carolina-based Triangle Wealth has invested 0.76% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). American Century Cos Inc stated it has 4.70M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 4,278 shares to 96,786 shares, valued at $21.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco.