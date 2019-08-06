As Oceaneering Intl (OII) Share Price Declined, Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Holding by $8.52 Million; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Trimmed Its Stake in Tesla (TSLA) by $44.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 4.60 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL’S JIM KELLER PREVIOUSLY WITH TESLA; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IS HAVING A PLANNED DOWNTIME ON ITS MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – TESLA SPOKESPERSON; 27/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s big ambitions may be killing Tesla via @cnbctech; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 19/03/2018 – Post-Star: Roadshow: Tesla loses another senior executive; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @Tesla Was Kicked Off Fatal #ModelX Crash Probe by Federal Investigators at @NTSB $TSLA @AlanLevin1…; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Reservation Data Forebodes Ugly Future; 03/05/2018 – German car registrations up 8 pct in April on SUV sales – KBA; 15/05/2018 – Padmanabhan and Rudd are just the latest executives to step away from or leave Tesla, as the company faces pressure on multiple fronts

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 568,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 655,021 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One Co has invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp holds 51,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 82,042 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 41,889 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natl Asset Management invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Aviva Plc invested in 0.1% or 51,820 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 2,271 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Assetmark has 7 shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 52,661 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 166 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 6,292 shares to 69,090 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ACWI) by 110,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22,260 shares to 76,785 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 5,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,179 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).