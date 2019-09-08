As Oceaneering Intl (OII) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed Holding by $2.51 Million; Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $755,780

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 39,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 51,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners- NYT; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 167,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 648,128 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 815,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.5 lastly. It is down 43.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.21 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Company holds 12.47 million shares. Bank Of America De owns 803,017 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 15,146 shares. 391,384 were accumulated by Millennium. Ameriprise Finance reported 293,802 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 215,220 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 1,000 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 9.35 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Hap Trading Lc has 0.02% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 335,857 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 1.13M shares.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 134,033 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $56.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 202,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0.87% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 18.89M shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,610 shares. Addison Cap Communication reported 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tru Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mai Mgmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 184,784 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 47,138 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 252,342 shares. Apriem Advsr owns 6,071 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt holds 3.57% or 388,755 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 0.8% stake. Kbc Group Nv has 0.68% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bourgeon Capital Mngmt holds 23,600 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Monetary Management Grp Inc has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).