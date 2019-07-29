As Oceaneering Intl (OII) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position; Take (TTWO) Market Valuation Rose While Jefferies Group Has Cut Position

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 102,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, down from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 606,684 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 568,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 718,489 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 15,883 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 440 were reported by First Hawaiian Comml Bank. Prelude Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 6,046 shares. 173,820 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson reported 2,445 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 7.83 million are held by Blackrock. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 6,722 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Dana Invest reported 25,121 shares. Amica Mutual Insur, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,477 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.36M shares. Zweig invested in 1.26% or 119,960 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 92,251 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 2.90 million shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 41,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27 shares. Personal Advsr Corp accumulated 199,674 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Hsbc Plc reported 67,562 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 663 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Plc owns 1.23 million shares. Bright Rock Management Limited Liability reported 200,000 shares stake. 744,283 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Management. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 803,017 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited invested in 0.03% or 60,000 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 260,600 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company invested 0.07% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Btim reported 13,750 shares. 79,724 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.