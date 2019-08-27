As Oceaneering Intl Com (OII) Share Price Declined, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Holding; 1922 Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Hyatt Hotels (H) by $1.98 Million as Share Value Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc Com (OII) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 45,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 97,444 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 143,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 1.22M shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 668,208 shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Raises 2018 View To Net $495M-Net $553M; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Renaissance Technology Limited Co accumulated 625,851 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Public Sector Pension Board has 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 26,100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 243,196 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 21,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Millennium Mgmt owns 391,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Co owns 10,223 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 803,017 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 329,784 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 335,857 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc stated it has 5,277 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 136,503 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.17% or 9,682 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 3,669 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability has 22 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 726,188 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 38,832 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 127 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 64,080 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Com accumulated 1,421 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,977 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.1% or 5,408 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 75,368 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Lc has 0.03% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 7,600 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 272,610 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 18,442 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

