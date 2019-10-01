As Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Declined, Van Eck Associates Has Upped Position by $12.95 Million; Gap Inc/The (GPS) Shareholder Tobam Has Raised Its Holding by $6.34 Million as Market Value Declined

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International Inc (OII) by 56.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 647,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.71M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Oceaneering International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 1.32 million shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII)

Tobam increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 373,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70 million, up from 890,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 3.86M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 22/03/2018 – Mad-Scientist Brewers Bridge the Gap Between Beer and Whiskey; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 12/04/2018 – GAP IS EXITING WEDDINGTON WAY BUSINESS, CLOSING STORES; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com owns 154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community Bank Na accumulated 2,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.04% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1.75 million shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,084 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 29,839 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 4.23M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 305,597 shares. The France-based Axa has invested 0.04% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Gw Henssler Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Denali Ltd Llc owns 14,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 40,257 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 30,950 shares to 330,734 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 195,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Limited Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 59,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 227,184 shares. Hanson & Doremus holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 10,697 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 189,125 shares in its portfolio. Art Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0% or 52,355 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,485 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1.92M shares. Telemark Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% or 150,000 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 17,052 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management reported 13,665 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 243,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Res stated it has 221,620 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 128,677 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 566,708 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 36,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,636 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).