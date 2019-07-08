As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Trimmed Position; Holder Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lifted Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.61 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 79.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 269,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 611,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47M, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 3.20 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,544 shares to 24,663 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Releases 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results – Business Wire” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ghp Investment Advsrs has 0.41% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 66,487 shares. Weik Mgmt holds 10,300 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Limited Liability owns 6,803 shares. 84,549 were reported by Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 227,900 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Service has 6,491 shares. 17,445 were reported by L & S Advisors Inc. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.52 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.95% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 26,786 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 5,525 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel accumulated 1.07% or 414,100 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 17,709 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.03M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Torch Wealth Limited Com has 1.33% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 352,253 were reported by . Oarsman Capital Inc invested in 0.19% or 5,933 shares. Moreover, Maryland Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,748 shares. 466,330 are owned by Ariel Invests Ltd. 65,900 are held by Lockheed Martin Inv Com. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 3.57M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.03M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.42 million shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,483 shares. Cornerstone holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 152,245 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 153,153 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Pa holds 27,874 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 578,262 were reported by Suntrust Banks. 9,082 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86 million and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.