As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined, Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Holding by $7.87 Million; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $32.77 Million as Stock Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 157,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 211,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65M, down from 369,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is up 38.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock or 4,100 shares. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $227,700 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Friday, September 27. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.36M for 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.