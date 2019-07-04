As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined, High Pointe Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $413,160; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holder Hilltop Holdings Cut Its Stake

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.20M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 27,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 38,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple Looks to Recharge iPad With Stylus Support, Education Software; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,821 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,594 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 258,171 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 38,328 shares. Yorktown & Research Incorporated holds 0.17% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Coho Partners Ltd owns 1.92M shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.39% or 820,938 shares in its portfolio. S&Co invested in 7,140 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 288,082 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt Corporation La stated it has 29,249 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 23,746 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 97,686 were reported by Steinberg Glob Asset.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,420 shares to 6,720 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Gruss has invested 7.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Virginia-based Kanawha Capital Management Lc has invested 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). American Registered Advisor Inc accumulated 33,883 shares. Bangor Retail Bank accumulated 21,845 shares. Cim Ltd Liability holds 3.82% or 54,664 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Lc invested in 136,875 shares or 7.17% of the stock. Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 172,493 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 3.75 million shares. Mu Invs stated it has 34,000 shares or 4.14% of all its holdings. First State Bank Of Omaha invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 45.68M shares. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,539 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 3,908 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Co reported 2.66% stake. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.