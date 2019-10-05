As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Its Stake; Marketfield Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by $779,024 as Stock Declined

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 130,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 580,939 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.21M, down from 711,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 48,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 182,231 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 230,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Compania De Minas Buenaventu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 615,352 shares traded. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations

Analysts await Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.39 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $622.36 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).