As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Decreased Holding; As General Elec Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed by $399,294 Its Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 44,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 251,083 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 295,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO JOHN FLANNERY COMMENTS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 25/04/2018 – GE: 64.9% OF VOTING SHAREHOLDER VOTE TO RATIFY KPMG AS AUDITOR

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 5,840 shares to 88,220 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 13,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.2% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 146,462 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 1.44M shares. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Company Mi Adv has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moors Cabot holds 0.36% or 557,746 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc has 407,623 shares. Montgomery Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 42,829 shares. 438,229 are held by Webster Financial Bank N A. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has 0.28% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 83,145 shares. Trust Com Of Oklahoma owns 30,471 shares. Investment Services Wi stated it has 0.5% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 32,678 shares. Slate Path Capital LP accumulated 10.35M shares. Principal Inc owns 12.33 million shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Export-Import Bank to seek $5B loan for Mozambique LNG project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Former Occidental CEO could emerge as mediator with Icahn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.