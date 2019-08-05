As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Stake by $343,332; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 5,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 102,430 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, down from 107,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 1.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2.16M shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,787 shares. Century has 799,631 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr invested in 0.56% or 164,961 shares. Btr Management Incorporated reported 0.86% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 0.33% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 22,781 shares. St Germain D J Com accumulated 207,624 shares. Patten & Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 109,898 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com has 3.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 286,529 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 167,563 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Tennessee-based Woodmont Counsel Llc has invested 1.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stillwater Capital Limited Liability Co reported 102,748 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Brookstone Management accumulated 62,100 shares. Aspiriant Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,855 are held by Premier Asset Limited Com. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 1,849 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Stephens Ar accumulated 107,672 shares. Greenleaf owns 6,733 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 34,802 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,100 shares. Fragasso Grp holds 40,192 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp has 32,625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.14% stake. Acg Wealth has 3,916 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 2,161 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zwj Counsel reported 4,136 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies LP reported 27,298 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 0.42% or 42,005 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. The insider Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Etf (IWM) by 41,900 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.