As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Avalon Advisors Cut Its Holding by $10.70 Million; Franklin Covey Co (FC) Position Boosted by Osmium Partners Llc

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 162,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 105,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 267,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 10.77M shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Vangolen Glenn M. also bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,140 shares to 92,583 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 25,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $598.87M for 16.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.